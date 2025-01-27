Jammu, January 27: Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today. He was accompanied by Anika Nazir, Women’s Wing President, and Mudasir Ahmed Dar, South Kashmir Zonal President of the foundation.

Bhat apprised the Lieutenant Governor on various important issues pertaining to skill development of youth, empowering the women through specialized training and sustainable opportunities to uplift and empower communities across Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the members of Save Youth Save Future Foundation for the prestigious J&K Government Award for social reforms and empowerment, and appreciated everyone associated with the foundation for their selfless service to the society.

Meanwhile, Rajinder Premi, social activist and son of freedom-fighter, social reformer and litterateur, Sarwanand Kaul Premi also called on the Lieutenant Governor. Rajinder Premi requested for commemoration of literary and cultural activities on the works of his father martyr Sarwanand Kaul Premi, and naming of PHC Soafshali and Degree college after his late brother Verinder Kaul.

Adeep Singh Mehta, Chief Coordinator, Mega Medical Mission J&K, Rotary Club of Jammu Baahu and a delegation led by Ram Dass Dubey, President, Confederation of Physically-Challenged Organizations also called on the Lieutenant Governor.