Synergy is Armed Forces’ strength: Dwivedi

Mumbai: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said the true strength of India’s armed forces lies in seamless synergy, adding that Operation Sindoor stands as a clear demonstration of this unity.

He was speaking at the commissioning of INS Mahe — the first vessel of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft — in Mumbai.

In an era of multi-domain warfare, India’s security and influence will depend on its ability to operate cohesively “from the depths of the ocean to the highest frontier,” he said. “Operation Sindoor was an apt example of the synergy of the armed forces,” Gen Dwivedi noted.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Gen Dwivedi added that the Army is driving several initiatives under a broad transformation programme, with jointness and integration as key pillars, acknowledging that future conflicts will be multi-domain, hybrid, and require unified national capability.

The Indian Navy plays an important role in the neighbourhood as well as in the global environment in far-off lands where the Army’s efforts can play both a supplementary and a complementary role in soft and hard diplomacy, Gen. Dwivedi said and referred to it as smart diplomacy.

The Indian Army and Indian Navy have always stood shoulder to shoulder for HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) missions across the globe or even the amphibious operations, he added.