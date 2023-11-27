Under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Sonia Verma, the Synergetic Green Warriors Foundation, in collaboration with Dogar Nath, Office Secretary Vikas Prashar, Manoj Ranyal, Kaka Tampu Bala, Anish, and other dedicated volunteers, organized a highly successful plantation drive at Shiv Mandir Lamman.

The event, witnessed a strong show of community support, with volunteers coming together to contribute to the foundation’s mission of fostering a greener and healthier environment.

Dr. Sonia Verma, leading the initiative, expressed her gratitude to all participants and stressed the importance of community-led environmental efforts. The plantation drive at Shiv Mandir Lamman reflects the foundation’s commitment to creating a sustainable and eco-friendly community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Office Secretary Vikas Prashar and other key volunteers played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of the drive, showcasing the effectiveness of collaborative efforts in achieving environmental goals.

The Synergetic Green Warriors Foundation continues to work towards a more sustainable future, encouraging active participation from the community to make a lasting impact on the local ecosystem.

The Synergetic Green Warriors Foundation is a proactive non-profit organization dedicated to environmental conservation, sustainable practices, and community engagement. Through initiatives such as tree plantations and collaborative efforts, the foundation aims to create a harmonious balance between human activities and the environment.