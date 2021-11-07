Experienced campaigner and former skipper Parvez Rasool, sensational speedster Umran Malik and left-arm seamer Mujtaba Yousuf shared honours as Jammu and Kashmir defeated formidable Haryana in an easy contest by 7 wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Cricket Trophy at Alembic 2 Cricket Ground Vadodara.

Earlier, put into bat, Haryana bundled out for a paltry total of 108 runs in 19 overs. RP Sharma top scored with 29 runs off equal number of balls, while HJ Rana and Harshal Patel contributed 28 and 20 runs to the total respectively.

Umran Malik was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 4 wickets by conceding 22 runs in his 4 overs, while Rasool captured 3 important wickets by giving away 18 runs in his 4 overs. Mujtaba Yousuf bagged 2 wickets and gave away 21 runs in his 4 overs, while Auqib Nabi claimed 1 wicket by conceding 16 runs in his 3 overs.



In reply, J&K reached the target easily in 17 overs, losing 3 wickets in the process, thus won the match by 7 wickets. Rasool remained unbeaten on 34 off 31 balls, studded with 3 crispy boundaries, while skipper Shubham Pundir contributed unbeaten 28 off 34 balls with the help of 3 boundaries.

Opener Vivrant Sharma chipped in with power-packed 24 runs off 34 balls, while experienced Ian Dev Singh contributed 18 runs off 20 balls. For Haryana, Jayant Yadav bagged 2 wickets by giving away 23 runs in his 4 overs, while Rahul Tewatia claimed 1 wicket. Yuzuvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel remained wicket-less.

It was J&K’s third outing but first win in the tournament. In the first two outings earlier, J&K suffered defeats against Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.

With this win J&K has secured 4 points and will face Himachal Pradesh in the next outing, the Round IV match of Elite Group C on November 8 at Reliance Cricket Stadium, Vadodara.