Syed Ali Shah Geelani passes away

Srinagar: Chairman of Hurriyat Conference (G) and one of the most noted separatist leaders of all times Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at his residence in Hyderpora here on Wednesday.

The 92-year-old veteran Hurriyat Conference leader was not keeping well for a long time. He passed away Wednesday evening, news agency GNS quoted officials confirming.

Geelani was previously a key member of Jamaat-e-Islami Kashmir but later on founded his own party by the name of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He served as the Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of various separatist parties, formed on July 31, 1993.

In September 2003, the Hurriyat Conference split on the questions of its future strategies, the role of militancy, and dialogue. Subsequently, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat came into existence.

Before becoming staunch separatist figure, Geelani was an MLA from Sopore constituency and had won in 1972. He won in the Assembly polls from the same constituency in 1977 and 1987.

Mainstream leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Lone expressed condolence over Geelani’s demise.

“Saddened by the news of Geelani sahab’s passing away. We may not have agreed on most things but I respect him for his steadfastness & standing by his beliefs. May Allah Ta’aala grant him jannat & condolences to his family & well wishers,”, Mehbooba, former Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K state and PDP chief said.

Sajad Lone, chairman of Peoples Conference and former minister in a tweet said: ““Heartfelt condolences to the family of Syed Ali Shah Geelani Sahib. Was an esteemed colleague of my late father. May Allah grant him Jannat.” (GNS)