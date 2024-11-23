Switching gears: Traffic department to launch crackdown on social media handles for promoting stunts



Srinagar, Nov 22: The traffic department is launching a massive crackdown on the social media handles that promote stunt biking and over-speeding.

The initiative comes in response to rising concerns over the dangerous stunts and high-speed driving that have been gaining popularity online, with several videos of reckless acts circulating on social media platforms.

The traffic police said that they are closely monitoring social media platforms to identify individuals engaging in dangerous driving, including illegal stunts, drag racing, and over-speeding.

“All those individuals who are indulging in these kinds of activities will face action. We are closely monitoring the social media to curb such dangerous acts by the youth,” SSP Traffic city Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told The Kashmir Monitor.

He said many such social media handles by youth have limited access due to the private option. “Most of such social media handles have been kept private. But we are using other options including the complaints by the people mostly followers. We have seized many two-wheelers and vehicles that were used in such acts. We are taking serious action against individuals who use social media as a platform to glorify reckless driving,” Shah said.

A traffic police official said the traffic police are using advanced technologies, including facial recognition and vehicle registration databases, to track down offenders.

Pertinently, the traffic police have issued an advisory to schools and coaching centers against minors driving vehicles.

“All school authorities, private coaching institutes, and parents have been urged to prevent students or minors from driving two- or four-wheelers. This dangerous trend has already claimed numerous lives and must be stopped to prevent further loss and harm,” the official said.

Last week, two minors died after their speeding SUV rammed into a stationary truck before hitting a road divider. Since the death of two teens, the traffic police have been engaged in a focused drive for the past three days on such violations and seized vehicles being driven by youngsters without driving licenses or involved in other violations.

In a day, traffic police collected a fine ₹8 lakh from violators in Kashmir as 586 vehicles were challaned and 11 seized.