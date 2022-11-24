LONDON: Football world has slipped into a shock after Swiss player Karim Gazzetta ended his life.
The 27-year-old was playing for Zrinjski Mostar in Bosnia at the time of his death.
Servette FC, Gazzetta’s first club in Switzerland, paid tribute to the late star in a statement, which said: “The Servettienne family mourns today the disappearance of Karim Gazzetta, a child of the club.
“To his loved ones, his family, we send our most sincere condolences and our support,” it added.
A Swiss Football League spokesperson said the organization “mourns the loss of former U20 international Karim Gazzetta, who tragically passed away in Bosnia.”