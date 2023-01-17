Hyderabad: A delivery worker for Swiggy has reportedly died from injuries after a fall from the third floor of a building.

As per a police report, the delivery agent named Rizwan was trying to flee an alleged attack by a pet dog.

In a rush to avoid the dog attack, the deceased had jumped over the fence holding the railing. However, his hands slipped and he fell off the building.

Banjara Hills Police has registered a case against the dog’s owner.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union has accused Swiggy of apathy over their delivery agent’s death and are also demanding compensation.

“We @TGPWU demand The Workmen Compensation Act stipulates amount of compensation as 40% of wage multiplied by the relevant age factor, which according to @Swiggy and Pet Owner Both claims of Rs.25000 per month earnings will be Rs. 21,99,500,” the Union tweeted.

“Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raji’un

Allah Taala unki maghfirat farmaen aur Jannat ul Firdous mein aala muqaam ata farmaen Aameen 🤲🏻

The 23-year-old Mohammed Rizwan, Death of a @Swiggy delivery Worker leaves the family broken.

DeliveryLivesMatter (sic),” it added.

The 23-year-old victim reportedly fell off the third floor of the apartment building in the city’s Banjara Hills when he had gone to deliver food on Wednesday, January 11. The customer’s pet dog, a German Shepherd, who was not on a leash, charged the delivery agent when he knocked on the door.