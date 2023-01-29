It is said that love has no boundaries. The people of Etah in Uttar Pradesh witnessed something similar when a Swedish woman married a local resident recently.

Christen Liebert flew to India to marry Pawan Kumar, who she met on Facebook, according to Hindu customs at a school in Etah on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

Video of the marriage showed Christen Liebert, dressed in an Indian wedding dress, putting the garland around the groom’s neck during the varmala ceremony.

Christen Liebert reportedly met Pawan Kumar on Facebook in 2012.

Pawan Kumar, who completed his B. Tech from Dehradun, works as an engineer at a firm.

His family did not have any objection to the marriage.

The groom’s father Geetam Singh said that their happiness lies in the happiness of the children. “We totally agree with this marriage,” he said.