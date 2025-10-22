SWD Srinagar Organizes Training/Sensitization Programme

SRINAGAR: Social Welfare Department (SWD) Srinagar today organized a Training-cum-Sensitization Programme on various Welfare Schemes for Women, Senior Citizens, and Persons with Disabilities at the Conference Hall, ADR Centre, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar.

The programme was held with the Supervisors of Mission Poshan to enhance their understanding and capacity to disseminate information about different welfare initiatives among local communities.

The programme aimed to equip participants with detailed knowledge of various welfare schemes so they can effectively inform and assist community members in availing benefits, improving livelihoods, and accessing their rights.

Speaking on the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Srinagar, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, highlighted the importance of organizing such programmes with frontline workers of Mission Poshan. He emphasized their pivotal role in reaching out to the community and ensuring the successful implementation of welfare schemes at the local level.

During the programme, District Mission Coordinator, Ruqaya Ashraf, delivered a detailed presentation on various welfare schemes being implemented by the Department of Social Welfare for different sections of society, including Women, Senior Citizens, and Persons with Disabilities.

Additionally, the District Mission Coordinator of SANKALP – Hub for Empowerment of Women, Srinagar, gave a comprehensive overview of welfare and livelihood schemes from various departments, including Social Welfare, Mission Vatsalya, Labour, Mission Yuva, Mission Youth, JKEDI, J&K Women’s Development Corporation, Agriculture, Sheep Husbandry, and Animal Husbandry.

The significance of organizing such Programmes is to improve access and awareness, to develop skills for self-sufficiency, to promote entrepreneurship, to handle administrative procedures, to address specific needs, to ensure quality and outcomes.