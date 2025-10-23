SWD Srinagar Organizes Exposure Visit for CCI Students

SRINAGAR: The Social Welfare Department (SWD), SANKALP – Hub for Empowerment of Women, Mission Shakti Srinagar today organized an Exposure Visit for students of Child Care Institutions (Palash/Pareesha) Shalimar to the SPS Museum and SPS Library, Lal Mandi Srinagar under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative.

The visit was aimed at providing opportunities for observation, discussion, and knowledge exchange among the students.

During the visit, students first visited the SPS Museum, where they learned about history, science, art, and culture through firsthand observation of artifacts and exhibits. They explored sections showcasing ancient sculptures, coins, animal skins, heritage crafts, weapons, and papier-mache art, gaining valuable insights into the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.

Later, the students visited the SPS Library, where they explored various books and resources while learning about modern library systems, information management, and potential career opportunities in library sciences. The visit aimed to encourage lifelong learning and academic curiosity, highlighting the importance of libraries as free and open sources of information and knowledge.

The students were accompanied by staff members from SANKALP – Hub for Empowerment of Women Srinagar, along with educators and caretakers from Palash and Pareesha.