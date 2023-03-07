Swara Bhasker, an actress, announced her engagement to political activist Fahad Ahmad last month, much to the delight of her fans. The couple married in court. It was registered under the Special Marriage Act on January 6, 2023.

Swara and Fahad are planning a traditional wedding ceremony. An invitation to the event has gone viral.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed will tie the knot in a traditional ceremony in Delhi in March. Their family members will attend the function. The wedding invitation has gone viral.

Prateeq and Anupam created the card. Prateeq and Anupam posted the invitation on Instagram with a personal message.

Their post read: “Swara and Fahad wanted the invite to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and of course, for their beautiful cat, Ghalib.”

According to a post by India Love Project, the card has a special message for the couple.

“Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but found friendship first,” it read.

Following the legal formalities, the couple is set to take the traditional route for their wedding which will happen in Delhi. Bhasker who was shooting for her film, Mrs Falani, in Chattisgarh, has wrapped up the shoot and has reached Delhi to help in the last-minute preparations.

A source close to the couple informed that Swara has opted for an intimate wedding at her nani’s house in Delhi. The preparations have already started and she is detailing all the rituals. Post the Holi celebrations, the couple will kick-start their pre-wedding festivities on March 11. From Mehendi to sangeet, the functions will follow.

The couple is quite excited about celebrating their union with friends and family.