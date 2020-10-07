Swami Om of Big Boss accuses J&K BJP leaders of running sex racket

Sofi, Altaf trash charges; say Swami is ‘mad’

Srinagar: A controversial godman and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om has stirred up a hornet’s nest by accusing two top Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders of running a prostitution racket in the valley.

Swami Om has alleged that BJP state vice-president Sofi Yousuf and state spokesman Altaf Thakur were running a prostitution racket in Pahalgam, a charge they vehemently denied.

“Sofi Yousuf and Altaf Thakur are running a sex racket in a resort at Pahalgam. They not only run a sex racket but also lure some BJP leaders. They then film them in a compromising position. Later they blackmail them. Even one of the councillors, who is my Dharam Putri was raped in the resort. She is now pregnant. She met all top leaders, but nobody is listening to her,” Swami alleged.

Photo: Twitter

Donning saffron robes, Swami Om was the most controversial contestant of Bigg Boss Season 10 in 2016. From using foul language to being accused of touching a female contest inappropriately, Swami Om was in news for all wrong reasons.

Swami getting beaten up during Bigg Boss Season 10

“Sofi and Altaf are defaming BJP in Kashmir. Sofi even offered to supply Kashmiri girls to me if I will pass a word to top BJP leadership and get him elevated to a bigger post. I was furious. I am a celibate. We worship women. During Big Boss, Salman Khan tried to use girls against me. But they failed to control me,” he said.

The allegation has snowballed into a major controversy with BJP leaders deciding to take legal action against the Godman.

“He (Swami) is a thief. I will not allow him to gain a foothold in Kashmir. He has looted many gullible Kashmiris. He is involved in immoral activities. He extracted Rs 18 lakh from people at Qazigund promising them jobs. He cheated a businessman of Rs 12 lakh in Pattan promising to get a petrol pump sanctioned from the Centre. Likewise, he was exploiting a sister and a daughter of a Kokarnag man,” Sofi told The Kashmir Monitor.

File photo of Sofi Yousuf

BJP state vice-president said they are going to file cases against him for looting and defaming Kashmiris. “A few days ago, I gave a press conference in which I exposed Javaid Qureshi and Raju Chandel. That has not gone down well with these people,” he said.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said Swami is a “mentally deranged man who has completely lost it”.

“We had kicked out Javaid Qureshi a few days ago. We also exposed Raju Chandel. How can we stop dogs from barking? Party will take note of it,” he said.

File photo of Altaf Thakur