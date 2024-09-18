SVEEP: Thousands gather for ‘Mega Voter Awareness’ at Zabarwan Park

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 18: Zabarwan Park on Boulevard Road witnessed a vibrant display of unity and civic responsibility as thousands gathered for the second Mega Voter Awareness Event, part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) initiative.

The event was held on the directions of District Election Officer(DEO) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat to energize and educate the Electorates on the critical importance of voting.

General Election Observer, Akhilesh Mishra, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion addressed the gathering, stressing the need for a high voter turnout to ensure true representation. Returning Officer Khanyar Assembly Constituency of Srinagar District, Ajaz Ahmad administered the SVEEP pledge, urging voters to turn out in large numbers on 25th September and highlighted the role of voting in strengthening democracy. Nodal Officer SVEEP for Khanyar AC Wahida Sheikh emphasized the importance of active voter engagement in safeguarding democratic values. District Nodal Officer SVEEP, Shabina Kyser also emphasized the importance of active voter engagement in safeguarding democratic values.

The Voter Awareness event began with a spirited Motorcade Rally through Shahr-e-Khaas areas of Srinagar for promoting voter participation through banners and slogans and culminated at Nehru Park, where participants joined in a symbolic walkathon titled “Run for Democracy.” The release of balloons symbolized peace and a collective commitment to the upcoming elections.

A festive atmosphere took over as cultural and sports activities filled the day. Pencak Silat martial arts, field archery, arm wrestling, and other games energized the crowd, while traditional Kashmiri performances, including rouf folk songs, ladishah, and dramatic skits, entertained and conveyed strong voter awareness messages. A mock election campaign provided a hands-on experience of the voting process, adding a practical touch to the event. Students from various schools participated in the event and presented various shows and activities including election skit, kite flying etc.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Booth Awareness Groups (BAGs) actively participated, distributing voter registration pamphlets and setting up informational stalls to encourage electoral participation. A kite-flying activity, with messages promoting voting, added a colorful flair to the event. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, reinforcing the ongoing need for voter engagement and the indispensable role of the electorate in the success of democratic processes.

Deputy CEO, Srinagar, Anjum Raja, along with Principals, Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs), Headmasters, Student voters, and a large number of citizens who lent their support to this vital democratic endeavor.