Kashmir

SVEEP rallies held for enhancing voter mobilisation

Unique SVEEP Rallies held at Shopian for enhancing voter mobilisation

SHOPIAN, SEPTEMBER 16: SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) rallies were held today at Hermain and Sedow areas of the district to promote voter awareness and increase mobilisation in view of the approaching polling day.

One of these rallies included a unique Umbrella Rally, organized by the Nodal Officer, SVEEP which witnessed an overwhelming response from children, local residents, and staff members who carried SVEEP Slogans for voter awareness and participation.

Announcements emphasizing the importance of voting and  need for people to register their franchise on the voting day were highlighted throughout the march.

Similarly, a Horse Rally was also organised by Nodal Officer SVEEP in the Sedow area of Shopian, emphasising on voter mobilisation.

Themes promoting a responsible, transparent, and vibrant democracy was the focus of today’s activities.

