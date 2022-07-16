Srinagar: Jamkash Suzuki today unveiled The Master of adventure bike Vstrom- SX

The chief guest for the occasion was Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai (President JK Bank C&B operations Kashmir Div), Riyaz Ahmad Wani (JK Bank Head Cluster-1 Srinagar) Directors of Jamkash Suzuki Mr. Irfan Ahmad Narwaroo, and Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo in presence of officials of J&K Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, PNB and All GMs, DGMs staff members and large gathering of customers.

Introducing The Master of adventure bike Vstrom- SX, Mr. Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo, Director, Jamkash Suzuki said, we feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle.

Powering the V-Strom 250 is the same 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that does its duty in the quarter-liter Gixxers too. This motor develops 26.1 hp at 9,300 RPM and 22.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,300 RPM, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. It gets telescopic forks at the front, a mono-shock absorber at the rear, and runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels. For braking duties, the motorcycle features disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. Further, the Bike will be available in three colors Champion Yellow, Pearl Blaze orange, and Glass sparkle Black.