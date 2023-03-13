Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) is hosting a three-day 5th International Conference on ‘Climate Change and its impact (CCI-2023)’ from June 9 to 11.

Climate change describes a change in the average conditions — such as temperature, wind speed, and rainfall — in a region over a long period of time.

According to an ongoing temperature analysis conducted by scientists at NASA, the average global temperature of earth increased by 1.15°c above the long-term averages and described the year 2019 as the second warmest year on record. These climatic changes can affect agriculture by reducing crop productivity and nutritional quality which ultimately leads to food insecurity.

In view of changing climatic patterns witnessed worldwide, the conference focuses on understanding different prospects of climate-resilient agriculture and how it can help in attaining sustainable livelihood.

“This conference aims to provide a unified global platform representing multiple disciplines to share and discuss their experiences, research findings, and developmental activities in agricultural and applied sciences aligned to the development of agriculture with other complementary disciplines. By coming together, the experts will indulge in real brainstorming on these glaring issues related to the current crisis of global agriculture,” an official at SKUAST- Kashmir said.

Jointly organized by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) Srinagar, Agricultural & Environmental Technology Development Society (AETDS), U.S. Nagar, Uttarakhand, University of Agricultural Sciences Raichur, Karnataka and Mid-West University, Surkhet, Nepal, the conference will commence at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) Srinagar on June 9 to 11, 2023.

The main highlights of the sessions include lectures from invited speakers. The technical sessions will include lead, oral, and poster presentations. On a concluding day, the best oral/poster presentation award will be presented to the winners.