Recently, a video featuring Narayana Murthy discussing an encounter with Kareena Kapoor Khan on a flight surfaced on social media, capturing significant attention. In the video, the renowned businessman expressed his disappointment at the Bollywood actress for allegedly disregarding her fans’ gestures of admiration during the flight. Murthy asserted that celebrities should acknowledge and reciprocate love from their fans as a means to curb their ego.

Netizens swiftly responded to the viral video, with many expressing support for Narayana Murthy’s viewpoint.

Even Sussanne Khan, another prominent figure, chimed in and praised Murthy’s remarks. Some individuals on social media criticized Kareena Kapoor Khan, accusing her of being egoistic and lacking ethics and class. They believed that celebrities often forget that their fame is a result of their admirers’ affection and devotion.

On the other hand, amidst the discussions and debates, the actress’s fans continued to shower her with love, defending her actions and stating their belief in her character. Some fans insisted that they found it hard to believe the alleged attitude attributed to Kareena and expressed unwavering affection for her. Others argued that as an adult, Kareena has the right to set her personal boundaries.

Regrettably, certain individuals resorted to trolling Narayana Murthy for his remarks, asserting that criticizing someone else does not make one great.