Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Suspected militants open fire at CRPF party in Budgam

sas

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Friday fired upon a Central Reserve Police Force party in Kralpora area of Central Kashmir Budgam district.

A top official of the CRPF said that the suspected militants fired upon CRPF 29 BN D-Coy party near Bilal Abad in Kralpora.

 

Meanwhile, CRPF Spokesperson for Srinagar sector, Abhiram said that the suspected militants fired upon the CRPF party from nearby fields in the area.

He said that there was, however, no injury reported while the area has been cordoned off to nab attackers—(KNO)


svg%3E
Previous
Leopard kills minor girl, body parts found in Budgam
svg%3E
Next
We are building resilient health infrastructure to combat ongoing crisis, future health emergencies: LG
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor