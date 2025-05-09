India-Pak tension escalates: Srinagar Airport comes under drone attack

Srinagar, May 9: Srinagar airport was hit by a suspected drone attack late on Friday, officials said, adding that countermeasures had been activated.

The suspected attack came a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations using drones and missiles.

Earlier in the evening, blasts were heard and sirens sounded in the Jammu region and south Kashmir as many parts of Jammu and Kashmir plunged into darkness, officials said.

Defence officials said drones were also sighted in Jammu, Samba, and neighbouring Pathankot district in Punjab, and they were being engaged.

In Srinagar, mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure.

“Drones have been sighted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the North to Bhuj in the South, along both the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones posing potential threats to civilian and military targets. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala,” said a defence spokesman.

An armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces.

“The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary,” he said.

The spokesman advised citizens, especially in border areas, to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

The explosion near Srinagar airport came shortly after blasts were heard in several areas of Jammu. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed the blasts in Jammu and said there was a complete blackout in the city.

“Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am,” Omar Abdullah said in a post on X. He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as, “Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city.”

“It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in & around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories & we will get through this together.”

Shortly after the sound of blasts in the region, Jammu city plunged into darkness, and sirens went off, officials said.

The drones were sighted a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations using drones and missiles. Drones have been sighted in Jammu, Samba, and Pathankot.