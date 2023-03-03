Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor, recently disclosed via Instagram that she had experienced a heart attack and underwent angioplasty to unclog her blocked coronary arteries, which are typically the result of coronary artery disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Updating about her current health status, the Bengali beauty added that ‘all is well and I am ready for some life again.’

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well and I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!” wrote Sushmita Sen on Thursday updating her fans about her health.

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty 3

Sen was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Addison’s disease in 2014 and was taking steroids as part of the treatment. The actress had said earlier that the years she battled Addison’s disease were pretty traumatising for her. According to mayoclinic, Addison’s disease, also called adrenal insufficiency, is an illness that is caused when the adrenal glands make too little cortisol and, often, too little of another hormone, aldosterone. It can be life-threatening.