‘Sushant was murdered by a man wearing black’, claims paranormal researcher in viral video

Mumbai: After the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, fans and followers on social media are leaving no stone unturned to shower their love on him. Everyday brings with it a new twist, and the mystery of his death is becoming more complex.

A video is now doing the rounds on social media. It speaks about the mysterious death of the actor, and fans are seeking answers through psychic mediums.

In the video, a person from Cosmo Paranormal and Ghost Hunting Society of India–UK–USA spoke to famous paranormal experts Shawn Larson and Triesa Larson. They are psychic medium experts and also the famous ghost hunters.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q84uzG5n3EQ&feature=youtu.be

In it, the experts reveal that the actor left us all to save another life and they also don’t know who the other person is but as per their reading it is a male. Making a very big statement, they both said that the actor did not die because of suicide. The one who took actor’s life was wearing black clothes.

They said that we all will learn the truth soon and justice will soon be delivered to the actor and fans all over.

Apart from this, animal telepathy expert Shefali Daga revealed that according to the pet dog of the actor, he was murdered.

Well, this is another way through which fans are seeking help to bring justice to SSR.