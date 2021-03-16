Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB moves SC seeking cancellation of Rhea Chakraborty’s bail

A central agency has approached Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court Order granting bail to film actor Rhea Chakraborty in the case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on the allegation that she had facilitated the procurement of drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In October last year, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court after spending nearly two months in judicial custody. Her bail has now been challenged in the Supreme Court by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB).

A Bench of Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian likely to hear the plea on March 18

Rhea Chakraborty was sent to judicial custody last year for drug related charges in the death of her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was granted bail on the condition that she submit a Rs 1 lakh bond and not leave the country without the permission of the court.

In the bail order, the Court observed :

“She(Rhea) is not part of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits. Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail”.