Suryakumar defends Rana, Arshdeep’s performance

Mumbai : India skipper Suryakumar Yadav defended Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh’s subdued outing in the Asia Cup win against Oman , saying it would be too much to expect the duo to come out firing after warming the bench in the last two games.

India defeated a spirited Oman in its final Group A match by 21 runs, with Rana and Arshdeep giving away plenty of runs while taking a wicket each at the back end of the game.

“It’s a little difficult when you’re sitting and suddenly you come out and play. It’s so humid here,” said Suryakumar as Oman batters troubled India, forcing the skipper to employ eight bowlers.

He praised Oman for their fighting spirit, saying they played an “unbelievable brand of cricket”.

“Overall impressive. I feel, Oman played (well). I knew with their coach, Sulu sir (Sulakshan Kulkarni), there will be khadoosness (stubbornness). It was amazing, really enjoyed watching them bat,” said the India captain.

Suryakumar, who pushed himself down the order, even below Kuldeep Yadav, who came in at No.9, to give all his batters time in the middle ahead of the Super 4s, said jokingly that he will try to bat higher than No. 11 in the next game.

He termed Hadik Pandya’s run out rather “unfortunate”.

Player of the match Sanju Samson said he was happy to have finally got some time in the middle and play some strokes ahead of the Super 4s.

The keeper-batter didn’t get an opportunity to bat in the games against the UAE and Pakistan as the targets set by them were chased down by India’s top order.( PTI )