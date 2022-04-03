ISLAMABAD: Ending speculations, Imran Khan’s ruling PTI stunned Opposition after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed its no-confidence motion to dislodge the prime minister terming it “unconstitutional”.

Earlier, the house convened to take up the vote of no-confidence against Imran kicked off under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Qaiser Suri.

The Express Tribune reported that as the session started, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry termed the no-confidence motion a foreign conspiracy to change the regime in Pakistan.

He spoke amid sloganeering by the government lawmakers who wanted slogans against the US and the opposition. He urged the speaker to decide on the constitutionality of the motion.

Earlier, the opposition leaders, including PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, arrived in the house along with other lawmakers.

After his arrival, PPP chief Zardari as an act of goodwill visited the benches of the government and shook hands with the ministers present. Zardari also went to the chair of NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to greet him.

The opposition is in a comfortable position to remove PM Imran through a vote of no-confidence as it enjoys the support of at least 176 members, including two members of the PML-Q, in the lower house.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan chaired a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House. He held consultations with his close aides before the vote and would likely arrive in the house in some time. Currently, only 22 PTI MNAs were present in the NA hall.

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties held a parliamentary meeting attended by at least 174 members. Out of them, 84 belonged to the PML-N, 56 belonged to the PPP, and 14 belonged to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).

Similarly, Awami National Party (ANP) has one lawmaker, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) has four, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) has six lawmakers, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has four, and the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP) has one lawmaker present in the house. At least four independent MNAs are also sitting on the opposition benches.