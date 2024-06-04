Surprise in Uttar Pradesh: INDIA Bloc Takes Lead Over NDA

New Delhi: The counting is underway for all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, which is India’s one of the most politically significant states. The BJP-led NDA is currently leading in 39 seats while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 40, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website. The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) was also leading on one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA won 62 of the state’s 80 seats, with the BSP and Samajwadi Party, then allies, winning 10 and five seats, respectively.

This time, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress have tied up for the opposition INDIA bloc and the BSP is on its own.

For the Congress, Amethi and Rae Bareli, its family strongholds, are prestige battles. This holds especially true for Amethi, where Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP’s Smriti Irani last time.

While the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party is contesting 62 seats, the Congress is fighting 17.

The BJP has stuck to its old ally, Apna Dal (Sonelal), and has also brought in Jayant Chaudhary’s RLD and OP Rajbhar’s Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party into the NDA fold.

UP Election Results 2024 Live: Key Lok Sabha Seats

Among the key Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently leading over Congress’s Ajay Rai in Varanasi, while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is ahead in Rae Bareli.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is leading from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat.

In Lucknow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is seeking a third term, is leading over SP’s Ravidas Mehrotra and BSP candidate Sarwar Malik.

Hema Malini, BJP’s actor-turned-politician, is ahead in the Mathura constituency against Congress’ Mukesh Dhangar.

Union minister Smriti Irani is trailing behind Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi.

