Suresh Raina Cricket Academy to hold trials in J&K

Srinagar: Suresh Raina Cricket Academy is conducting trials for all the age groups to short list the players for undergoing training in different Suresh Raina Cricket Academy units to be set at different places in the UT of J&K.

The players interested to undergo the trial are informed that the trails would be held at MA Stadium Jammu on December 8 and December 9, 2020.

Suresh Raina Cricket Academy has recently signed an MOU with J&K Sports Council and the trials to be conducted on above mention dates and venue is part of the pact.