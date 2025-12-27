Supreme sacrifice of Sikh gurus inspires all: LG

Jammu: On ‘Veer Baal Diwas’, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the Sahibzades, Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

“We remember Sahibzades’ unparalleled bravery, sacrifice and courage, commitment of Mata Gujri Ji and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Their lives and teachings are a source of inspiration for all citizens, the Lieutenant Governor said.

He was speaking at a Vishesh Shaheedi Samagam ‘Safar-E-Shahadat’, organised by All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee, at Gurdwara Digiana Ashram.

“The supreme sacrifice of our Sikh Gurus inspires all of us to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation. It should be our sincere endeavour to build a prosperous country which is united and strong in its diversity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that, the Sikh tradition, imbued with devotion, valor, and glory, truly symbolizes the invaluable spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”.

“The path of righteousness paved by the Sikh Gurus serves as the foundational strength for modern India’s inclusive development. Their legacy continues to empower those on the frontlines of nation-building,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, historic steps have been taken to honor the legacy of Sikh Gurus, and preservation and promotion of Sikh heritage.

PM Narendra Modi ensured justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The grant of FCRA approval to Sri Harmandir Sahib has enabled the global Sangat to participate in the service of the holy shrine. Furthermore, the Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor, rejuvenation of Jallianwala Bagh memorial and the promotion of academic research into the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and many such historic steps have ensured that the Gurus’ message of universal brotherhood remains a guiding force for India’s future, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor praised the Sikh community’s historical role in nation-building and their tireless efforts to eliminate social discrimination.

He called upon the citizens to honour the sacrifice of the revered Sikh Gurus by fostering a society rooted in unity and progress.

“There has been a new dynamism in our country and let us resolve today to stand together and stand firm in our determination to build Viksit Bharat of our dreams,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also remembered the martyrdom of Baba Moti Ram Mehra and his family, calling their sacrifice a testament to human spirit and loyalty.

The members of All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor for fulfilling the long-pending demands of the Sikh Community.

S. Ajit Singh, Chairman, All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination Committee projected a demand to rename “Veer Baal Diwas” to “Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas”. The Lieutenant Governor assured the committee that the memorandum of demand would be forwarded to the Government of India.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also felicitated a newly married Sikh couple who had their marriage registered under the Anand Marriage Act in the Union Territory.

Mahant Manjeet Singh; S. Ajit Singh, Chairman All Jammu Kashmir Sikh Coordination committee; members of Sikh Coordination Committee and eminent persons of the Sikh community were present.

Dr. Narinder Singh Raina, Member of Legislative Assembly from RS Pura Jammu South; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; senior officials of Police and Civil administration were also present on the occasion.