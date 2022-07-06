Supreme Court has invited applications to fill up 210 vacant posts
According to the notification, a total of 210 Posts of Junior Court Assistants will be recruited during this recruitment drive. The applicants will have to apply on or before July 10.
Important Dates
Last Date to Apply: July 10, 2022
Name and number of posts
Junior Court Assistant: 210
Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant vacancy application fees
Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 500
SC/ST/ PwD/ ESM/ FF: Rs 250.
Age limit
18-30 Years.
Qualification
Graduate + English Typing @35wpm + Basic Computer Knowledge
Selection process:
Objective Written Exam
English Typing Test on Computer
Descriptive Test (English) of Comprehension, Precis Writing, and Essay
Interview
Document Verification
Medical Examination
How to apply for the Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022
Visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India (link given below) to apply online.
Salary/ Pay Scale:
Rs 35400- Basic + GP 4200.
Gross: Rs 63068 per month
