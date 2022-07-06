Supreme Court has invited applications to fill up 210 vacant posts

According to the notification, a total of 210 Posts of Junior Court Assistants will be recruited during this recruitment drive. The applicants will have to apply on or before July 10.

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: July 10, 2022

Name and number of posts

Junior Court Assistant: 210

Supreme Court Junior Court Assistant vacancy application fees

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 500

SC/ST/ PwD/ ESM/ FF: Rs 250.

Age limit

18-30 Years.

Qualification

Graduate + English Typing @35wpm + Basic Computer Knowledge

Selection process:

Objective Written Exam

English Typing Test on Computer

Descriptive Test (English) of Comprehension, Precis Writing, and Essay

Interview

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to apply for the Supreme Court of India Recruitment 2022

Visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India (link given below) to apply online.

Salary/ Pay Scale:

Rs 35400- Basic + GP 4200.

Gross: Rs 63068 per month