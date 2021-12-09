Srinagar: Like the rest of the nation, Kashmir is also crazy about cricket. From interstate to divisions and from district to local level, hundreds of leagues are being organized in Kashmir.

Cricketers including Parvez Rasool, Manzoor Dar, Rasik Salam have proved their mettle at the national level. North Kashmir has a huge talent pool and many players have made a mark at the state and national level.

Here are some of the north Kashmir cricketers who are currently taking this game to newer heights both at the local and national level

Manzoor Pandow

From a watchman to Kings XI Punjab, Manzoor Dar aka Manzoor Pandow has come a long way to earn a name in the world of cricket.

The 27-year-old Bandipora lad’s cricket journey started when he was a child and played for the village team. His career took a turn for good when was hired by Kings XI Punjab at Rs 20 Lakh in 2018.

Dar, who made his J&K debut in 2017, in the North Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hasn’t looked back. Dar created ripples in the 2018 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament where he showcased his ability to smash huge sixes and chip in with useful medium pacers. He has played nine T20s with a strike rate of 145 plus.

He has played 10 ODIs and 23 T20 matches with a strike rate of 101.84 and 146.66 respectively. He was also conferred with “Pride of Kashmir” by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Aquib Nabi

When it comes to performance, Aquib Nabi is one of the dependable cricketers.

Hailing from Baramulla, 25-year-old Aquib played in local leagues for several years before he was spotted by the selectors. He is considered one of the best cricketers in the Baramulla district and has represented the J&K team in many tourneys.

He made his List A debut for Jammu and Kashmir in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Aquib also made his debut in Twenty20 and first-class in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

In the Vijay Hazare trophy, his performance was lauded by everyone.

Aquib, who is a right-hand batsman, has played 9 List A matches and 14 T20s with a strike rate of 155 and 53 respectively.

Jahangir Lone

Born in the Nowpora village of Baramulla district, Jehangir Lone is a sensational cricketer from north Kashmir.

He has had a good track record at the local as well as state level. Bowling with aggression and hitting the ball to all corners of the park with exquisite timing has been the hallmark of the all-rounder’s career. He has represented J&K in short formats of the game.

He is the first choice for every local team in north Kashmir and often preferred to lead the batting side. He is also an experienced bowler known for his Yorkers. He has played four T20 matches for the J&K side in which he has a strike rate of 89.74.

Jehangir’s highest score is 182 in a JKCA Tournament held at Noorbagh, Sopore. He has played for multiple teams including Baramulla Gymkhana, BCC Beds, and many more.

Iqra Rasool

Born in 2000, this young pacer is a household name in the cricketing fraternity of north Kashmir.

Iqra started playing cricket when she was only 13 and eventually was selected by Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). She has represented J&K at the national level.

Known as Supergirl, Iqra represented Jammu and Kashmir at the U-19 and U-23 levels. In 2015, she took three wickets in Telangana.

A fan of Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli and former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Aamir, Iqra is working hard to make it to the Indian team.

She recently was selected for the Jammu Kashmir Women’s senior team.