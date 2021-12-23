Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has finalized the process to set up first-of-its-kind Medi-cities in the union territory.

An official document assessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that two Medi-cities will come up in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the Medi-cities will be established at, Sempora, Pampore. Another will be established at Miransahab in Jammu. Over 368 kanals of land have been earmarked in Sempora, while 100 kanals have been identified in Miransahab.

Officials said Medi-cities will house medical colleges, hospitals, super specialty centers, nursing colleges, hospital management centers, dental colleges, ayurvedic colleges, medical education hubs, AYUSH centers, research centers, staff quarters, and guest houses.

In 2019, the then State Administrative Council (SAC) led by Governor Satya Pal Malik had approved the ‘Policy document’ to set up Medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir.

During his tenure, he had invited private investors to set up Medi-cities in the two divisions of the Union Territory.

Last week, the Administrative Council (AC). which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. approved the proposal of the Industries and Commerce Department to establish two Medi-cities.

Pertinently, setting up new medical and higher education institutions in the private sector is a part of the new Industrial Policy.

The decision aims at strengthening the health services in the Union Territory and supporting recovery and disaster resilience in calamity-prone areas by increasing the government’s capacity to promptly respond to emergency situations.

Director Industries and Commerce Mahmood Ahmad Shah told The Kashmir Monitor that the administration had already received some of the proposals from the investors.

“Some proposals have already been received. We are hoping for more such proposals in the future. Medi-City will be established very soon,” he said.

Sources said while the administration is luring big corporate houses, local investors too are being given incentives to invest in the Medi-cities.