Srinagar, Jul 08: Authorities on Friday announced summer vacations for all government degree colleges of Kashmir division and winter zones of Jammu division from July 09.

The vacations are scheduled from July-09 to July-17.

Principal secretary, Higher Education Department, Rohit Kansal in order said, “All government degree colleges of Kashmir division and winter zone government degree colleges of Jammu division shall observe summer vacations with effect from July-09 to July-17.”