Srinagar, April 1: Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Friday ordered new school timings from April 1.

According to an official communiqué, schools falling in areas within the Srinagar municipal limits shall function from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schools outside municipal limits will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“All concerned institutions shall strictly adhere to the timing order and any deviation in this regard shall be dealt with seriously,” the communiqué added.