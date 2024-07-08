Summer Coaching Camps commence at SKISC

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: Today marked the start of major Summer Coaching Camps in Srinagar, with a 21-day Kabaddi Camp at Sher e Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex (SKISC) and a 10-day Multi-Discipline Coaching Camp at Polo Ground, offering training in Gymnastics, Archery, Rugby, and Hockey.

Dr. Javeed ur Rehman, Divisional Sports Officer Central and Nusrat Gazala Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir inaugurated the Kabaddi Camp, featuring players selected by J&K Sports Council experts.

The Polo Ground Camp provides training under coaches of JKSC Krupali Singh, Mushtaq Sofi, Ishfaq Lone and Mudasir Ahmad.

Participants in both camps expressed excitement, appreciating the opportunity to develop their skills and nurture their talents in a supportive environment.