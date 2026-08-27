Sujit Kumar is new IGP Kashmir as J&K govt reshuffles 14 police officers

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Home Department on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle in the police establishment, transferring and posting 14 officers, including 11 IPS and three JKPS officers, with immediate effect.

According to an order, M.K. Sinha (IPS, AGMUT:1996), who was serving as Additional Director General (ADG) Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as ADG CID, J&K, replacing Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar (IPS, AGMUT:1999) has been posted as ADG Armed Police, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Uttam Chand (IPS, AGMUT:2002), IGP (Police Operations and Services) at Police Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as IGP Railways, J&K, replacing Vivek Gupta. He will continue to hold the additional charge of IGP (Police Operations and Services), PHQ, until further orders.

Bhim Sen Tuti (IPS, AGMUT:2004), IGP Jammu Zone, has been transferred and posted as IGP Headquarters, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Sujit Kumar (IPS, AGMUT:2007), who was serving as IGP Security, J&K, has been appointed IGP Kashmir Zone. In a corresponding move, Vivek Gupta (IPS, AGMUT:2007), IGP Railways, J&K, has been posted as IGP Security, replacing Sujit Kumar.

Tejinder Singh (IPS, AGMUT:2008), IGP CID, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IGP Jammu Zone, replacing Bhim Sen Tuti.

The government has also designated Shakti Kumar Pathak (IPS, AGMUT:2009) as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Mubassir Latifi Ameer (IPS, AGMUT:2011), DIG (Personnel), PHQ, who was also holding additional charge of DIG Training, has been transferred and posted as DIG IR Kashmir against an available vacancy.

Among district-level postings, Sahil Sarangal (IPS, AGMUT:2017), SSP Handwara, has been transferred and posted as SSP Pulwama, while Sunny Gupta (IPS, AGMUT:2020), Additional SP Anantnag, has been appointed SSP Kishtwar, replacing Naresh Singh.

Among JKPS officers, Tahir Saleem Khan (JKPS:2001), SO to IGP Kashmir Zone, has been transferred and posted as SSP Handwara, replacing Sahil Sarangal.

Muzaffar Ahmad Shah (JKPS:2004), SSP SCW Kashmir, has been posted as SO to IGP Kashmir Zone, replacing Tahir Saleem Khan.

Meanwhile, Naresh Singh (JKPS:2004), SSP Kishtwar, has been transferred and posted as SSP Rajouri against an available vacancy.