Sugar Challenge

Changing food habits, physical inactivity, rising obesity and delayed diagnosis have turned diabetes into a major health challenge in Kashmir valley. The available health data present a concerning picture. According to the ICMR-INDIAB study covering Kashmir and Ladakh, 7.8 per cent of the population has diabetes, while another 10.5 per cent falls in the prediabetes category. The study also found obesity among 57.6 per cent of the population and hypertension among 30 per cent. These conditions often occur together and increase the risk of heart disease, kidney complications and other health problems. The National Family Health Survey-6 figures for 2023-24 offer further insight. Elevated blood sugar levels or medication for diabetes were reported among 13 per cent of women and 11.3 per cent of men aged 15 years and above in Jammu and Kashmir. The corresponding figures in NFHS-5 were 8.7 per cent and 8 per cent. The increase calls for sustained public health intervention. One of the biggest concerns is the growing risk among younger people. Sedentary routines, excessive screen time, irregular meals and the consumption of processed foods are changing the health profile of society. Traditional Kashmiri food habits also need closer attention. Frequent consumption of calorie-rich meals, refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages and excessive portions can contribute to weight gain and metabolic disorders. Physical activity has declined as daily life becomes increasingly dependent on vehicles and digital devices. Recent research from Kashmir has highlighted another dimension of the problem. A study published in September 2026 found fatty liver disease in 64 per cent of 272 newly diagnosed Type-2 diabetes patients examined by researchers. The findings underline the close relationship between diabetes, obesity and liver health. They also point towards the need for comprehensive medical assessment when diabetes is diagnosed. Early detection should become a priority. Many people continue their daily routines without knowing that their blood sugar levels are elevated. Regular screening can identify diabetes and prediabetes at an early stage. Adults aged 30 and above should undergo periodic testing, particularly those with excess weight, a family history of diabetes or high blood pressure. Health centres and hospitals should make screening easily accessible. Community awareness programmes can encourage people to seek medical advice and follow prescribed treatment. Lifestyle changes remain central to diabetes prevention and management. A balanced diet containing vegetables, fruits, pulses, whole grains and adequate fibre can improve metabolic health. Reducing sugary drinks, processed foods and excessive portions is equally important. Regular walking, cycling, swimming and other physical activities can help maintain healthy body weight. Even a daily walk can become a useful starting point for people with inactive lifestyles. The administration and healthcare institutions have an important role in this effort. Screening facilities should be strengthened at primary health centres and community health centres. Schools and colleges should promote physical activity and healthy eating habits. Special awareness campaigns can be organised in rural and urban areas. Doctors, dietitians and community health workers should work together to improve public understanding of diabetes.