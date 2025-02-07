SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, FEBRUARY 07: Sugamya Yatra 2025, a landmark initiative to promote accessibility and inclusion for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), was successfully held today across all districts of Jammu & Kashmir.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of thousands of men, women and children, both with and without disabilities, demonstrating a collective commitment towards building an accessible and inclusive society.

The Yatra was spearheaded by the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with all District Level Committees on Disability, headed by respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and actively supported by the District Social Welfare Units.

The primary objective of Sugamya Yatra 2025 was to raise mass awareness about accessibility challenges faced by Persons with Disabilities and to sensitize stakeholders about their responsibilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

The Yatra focused on sensitising the public and authorities about accessibility rights and obligations, visiting key public places, including government offices, educational institutions, healthcare centers and tourist spots to assess accessibility, encouraging use of digital tools like the Yes to Access mobile app for real-time data collection and promoting a constructive and collaborative approach towards improving accessibility.

The event was conducted in a peaceful and inclusive manner, ensuring constructive engagement with local authorities and stakeholders. The participants were encouraged to provide feedback to concerned officials to foster improvements in accessibility across public infrastructure.

The Deputy Commissioners across all districts played a crucial role in coordinating the Yatra, ensuring its smooth execution and mobilising stakeholders, including representatives from the disability sector, civil society organisations and accessibility auditors. Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Iqbal Lone, while talking with the media, said that successful execution of Sugamya Yatra 2025 marks a significant step towards realising the vision of an inclusive and accessible Jammu & Kashmir, in alignment with national and international commitments on disability rights.