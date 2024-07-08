Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament kick-starts at Baramulla



BARAMULLA, JULY 08: An inaugural ceremony of the Inter District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament was organized at Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla.

The tournament being organized by the Youth Services and Sports Department Kashmir witnessed enthusiastic participation from almost nine districts across the Kashmir province in the under-15 age category.

The tournament is being conducted under the supervision of Rashid Kohli, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Kashmir, and is hosted by the Department of Youth Services and Sports Baramulla.

The inaugural ceremony was a grand affair, graced by the Principal of GDC Boys Baramulla, DYSSO Baramulla, and other distinguished dignitaries from the department. Principal GDC Boys Baramulla and DYSSO Baramulla welcomed all participants, encouraging them to give their best and enjoy the spirit of competition.

The Inter District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament aims to promote youth sports and provide a platform for budding footballers to showcase their talent. The event is expected to witness intense and exciting matches over the coming days, reflecting the vibrant sports culture of Jammu & Kashmir.