Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has landed into a hot soup after he remarked that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma should not have married.

Hinting towards Virat’s performance on the field, he went on to say that he should not have got married.

Anushka Sharma’s fans went hammer and tongs against Shoaib Akhtar calling it a ‘stupid logic’

“Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on the personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about the sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan,” said a user

“Lol… They are in a relationship since 2013 and got married in 2017. Check his stats for 2017, 2018, 2019. The highest peak in his career came in 2018,” the tweet read.

“Mein bata ta hu (Let me tell you). After marriage Kapil won WC 83. After marriage Dhoni won WC 11. After marriage, Virat won WC 19. All after one year of marriage” said another fan

It all began when Shoaib expressed his opinion on Virat’s recent decision to retire as Test captain of the Indian cricket team. This is when he said that the cricketer should have focused on the game for 10-12 years instead of getting married.

Claiming that he would have done the same for himself, he said: “I am not saying getting married is wrong. But if you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time a little.”

This is not the first time that Anushka’s relationship with Virat has been put in question for the cricketer’s career performance. Previously, the actress had reacted to one such incident involving Sunil Gavaskar’s remark on her

“I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us? I am sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this” she had said.