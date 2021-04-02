Study finds new risk factors linked to Covid-19 infection

As Covid-19 runs rampant across the world, a team of researchers have found associations between certain lifestyle factors and a person’s risk of getting infected.

While it has already been established that those with Type II diabetes and a high body mass index (BMI) are at greater risk of experiencing hospitalisations and other severe complications related to Covid-19, they are also at greater risk of getting the symptomatic infection in the first place.

This is the finding of a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine that was published today in the journal PLoS ONE.

Using data from the UK Biobank of 500,000 British volunteers over age 40, the researchers examined health factors in those who tested positive for COVID-19 and compared them to those who tested negative. They found that those who had positive COVID-19 test results were more likely to be obese or have Type II diabetes. Those who tested negative were more likely to have high levels of “good” HDL cholesterol and be at a healthy weight with a normal body mass index (BMI).

“Certain baseline cardiometabolic factors appear to either protect a person from Covid-19 infection while others make a person more vulnerable to infection,” said study author Charles Hong, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and director of cardiology research at the University of Medicine School of Medicine.

Dr Hong added, “But this study wasn’t designed to determine what factors actually cause Covid-19 infections. These are statistical associations that point to the importance of a healthy functioning immune system for protecting against Covid-19 infection.”

He and his colleagues controlled potential confounding factors like socioeconomic status, age, gender, and ethnicity.

“Our findings point to some healthy measures people can take to help potentially lower their risk of Covid-19 infection,” Dr Hong said.

Dr Hong noted, “Controlling body weight is very important during this time, and measures to increase HDL levels like regular exercise and a diet rich in monounsaturated fats like extra virgin olive oil and avocados might be helpful too.”