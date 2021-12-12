A video in which Class 10 students of a Karnataka school could be seen “harassing” an elderly teacher in the classroom by putting a dustbin on his head has gone viral on social media.

The teacher, Prakash, who is left with one year’s service before retirement is seen teaching Hindi, while a group of students in Nalluru Government High school in Chennagiri taluk of Davanagere district starts “teasing” him.

The students could be seen pushing the teacher and giggling. One of the boy students puts a dustbin on his head while he is writing on the blackboard and the entire class “celebrates”. After the shocking video of the incident went viral, local MLA Madal Virupakshappa and others visited the school and inquired about the incident.

Afterwards, the leaders of a student organisation called the students and told them to respect the teachers. On being asked the reason behind their actions, the students said others “pushed them” to do it.

The students were admonished and asked to touch the feet of the teacher and apologise. The teacher forgave them with a smile on his face and asked them not to repeat such an act with any other teacher in future.