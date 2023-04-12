SRINAGAR: Dispelling fears, Jammu and Kashmir government has announced to grant provisional admission to all students in state-run higher secondary schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

This follows the complaints that some Government Higher Secondary Schools denied admission to students who appeared in Class X through Central Board of School Education (CBSE). Several schools in Srinagar turned away the students saying the admission for Class XI is reserved for those students who appeared through the J&K Board of School Education.

Some students were asked to get migration certificates from CBSE-affiliated schools and complete other formalities. Scores of students were left in the lurch despite the uniform academic calendar under NEP.

“I wanted admission to Class XI. I am from CBSE school. But the school authorities did not issue the form. They asked for a migration certificate. There is a uniform academic calendar now. Yet the school refused to admit us on flimsy grounds,” said a student.

Joint Director, Department of School Education, Kashmir, (DSEK), Mohammad Rouf Rehman, told The Kashmir Monitor that there is no bar for any student. “We want students to get enrolled in our schools. There is no bar on anyone. Students from any school can come for admission,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rehman noted that he would resolve the issue in case the students face any problems. “I am available. If any student face problem, he can meet me in my office. I assure you that all issues will be sorted out,” he said.

As per the Uniform Academic calendar, the students who appear in Class 10 and 11 examinations shall be provisionally admitted in Class 11th and 12th respectively after the conclusion of the Board examination.

According to a government order, students, who are declared unsuccessful shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11th and 12th till the result of the Biannual/Annual Private examinations is declared. “In respect of the candidates who fail to pass in Bi-annual examination, provisional admission shall be canceled,” the order said.

Class X exam in soft zones of Kashmir concluded on April 5. More than 63500 students appeared for the matriculation exam. In August last year, the government shifted the academic session to March in sync with National Education Policy (NEP). Exams in hard zones started from April 8. Hard zones are those areas that are snowbound and not reachable. Since access to the area was difficult during March, the government decided to hold their exam separately.