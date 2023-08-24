Top IPS officer Arun Bothra shared a post on X that shows a bundle of Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes recovered from the answer sheets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arun Bothra wrote, “Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of board exams by students with the request to give them passing marks. This tells a lot about our students, teachers, and the entire educational system.”

Bothra’s post has sparked chatter online about the importance students are giving to education rather than just passing the exams.

Pic sent by a teacher. These notes were kept inside answer sheets of a board exam by students with a request to give them passing marks.

“It’s not directly related to the education system. Most of them are either girls or students from remote areas who simply want to complete their schooling. The fact is, they don’t see a future through this education, though,” commented a user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user wrote, “My father has been appointed as chief examiner for the 10th board exam many times. Some students across all castes and genders who are poor at studying but have money mostly do this with a request statement at the back.”

“This has happened to me at least thrice during my paper correction days! To colleagues too even 20 years ago. The money is usually accompanied by a sad story narration instead of answers to exam questions. Needless to say, such students usually fail,” said third.