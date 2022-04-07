Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama film starring Allu Arjun was a blockbuster. The famous dialogue ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj’ by Allu Arjun had taken the entire country by storm. The impact of the film is now being witnessed in the secondary school (West Bengal Madhyamika) exams in West Bengal wherein a class 10 student has scribbled the dialogues on his answer sheet.

The Madhyamik Exam has concluded in the state and the evaluation of the answer scripts is underway. Evaluators found an answer sheet with “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj” written on the whole paper. The evaluator was shocked to see “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… Apun likhega nahi s**a” written in large fonts on the exam paper. The photo of the exam paper has gone viral on social media. The student may not clear the paper but he certainly knows how to put forth his point.

The WB Madhyamik Exam 2022 for Class 10th students began on 7th March and concluded on 16th March 2022. This incident came to the light during the evaluation process of the answer sheet.

‘Main Jhukega Nahi’ is one of the most popular dialogues from Pushpa: The Rise and many memes have been made on this. Not just the audience, even many companies used this dialogue for their promotions.