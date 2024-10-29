`Strongest possible measures needed’: LG directs pre-emptive action against terror threats

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today asked security forces to take the strongest possible actions against terrorists and those providing support, safe haven, or any assistance to them.

“We must safeguard peace and pace of development. At the same time, the strongest possible actions need to be taken against terrorists and those who are providing support, haven, or any assistance to terrorists. We aim to ensure socio-economic development and promote a sense of security among the people,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He was chairing a meeting on the security situation and development aspects in Kashmir Division.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; DGP, Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar; ADGP, CID, Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; IG, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; DIGs, DCs and SSPs of all the districts of Kashmir Division attended the meeting.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the functioning of the security grid and directed all concerned officials to take pre-emptive action concerning terrorist threats.

He also stressed that stringent action must be taken against those spreading anti-national propaganda, threatening public safety and law & order. The Lieutenant Governor called for a zero-tolerance approach and greater vigilance and coordination between the security agencies to crush the terror ecosystem.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Narco-Terrorism issue should be dealt with immediately and dismantling of the entire narco-terror network should receive the highest priority.

Stressing the need for accelerated development, the Lieutenant Government directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the functioning of schemes for the welfare of farmers, rural and urban development, self-employment, and saturation of key initiatives under central sector schemes. He also directed the officials to focus on enhanced road and telecom connectivity in far-flung areas.

The Lieutenant Governor commended the J&K Police and administrative apparatus for the peaceful conduct of elections and the Shri Amarnath Yatra.