The stronger the farmers become, the more prosperous New India would be, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that the ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ and other agriculture-related schemes are giving new strength to crores of tillers.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared a graphic which stated that Rs 1.82 lakh-crore have directly been transferred to the bank accounts of 11.3 crore farmers.

The graphic stated the benefits farmers received under the ‘PM Kisan Samman Nidhi’ and other agriculture-related schemes.

“The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. The stronger they become, the more prosperous the New India will be. I am happy that PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers in the country,” Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.