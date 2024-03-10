Strong measures being taken against elements attempting to harm peace: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police RR Swain today called for taking tough actions against inimical forces to ensure peace and a secure environment in Jammu and Kashmir

“We are from the people and we are duty bound to protect them from the crimes and criminals,” he said.

DGP underlined that only a few elements are attempting to harm peace and tranquillity. “We have to identify and segregate these elements and take strong measures against them for the greater good of the public, thus ensuring that education, business, and other positive activities of the general life are not affected. We have to be tough with the criminals while protecting and helping the innocent. Those who try to disturb the people are the stumbling blocks that need to be removed. We have to take tough actions against such inimical forces so that a secure environment is ensured for trade, investment, and development,” he said.

Swain was addressing trainees at Commando Training Centre (CTC) Lethpora today. “Besides upgrading and multiplying our skills, we should remember that the ultimate goal is to serve the people better as we are from the people and we are duty-bound to protect them from crimes and criminals,” he said.

During his visit to the Centre, he inspected the firing range, and other training facilities at the center and also witnessed an impressive anti-terror operation demonstration by the trainees.

DGP praised them for their sincerity, dedication, and hard work, particularly during their intensive training course. He said that it is very heartening and a matter of pride that the selected trainees have gained valuable skills during the training. He added that the demonstration showcased the spirit with which you(trainees) have been trained. It is highly commendable that you have been trained in multiple tasks of security and skill development in such a short period. He also hailed the instructors’ efforts in transmitting the skills in the best possible training methods to the trainees.

The DGP emphasized that while enhancing skills we should be remembering that our ultimate goal is to serve the people which includes our own families, to the best of our ability.

He said the welfare of police Pariwar including SPOs who are working shoulder to shoulder with regular force is the top priority of Police headquarters and added that as the leader of force, his heart beats for the SPOs. He said that as a welfare measure, a 15 percent reservation provision has been kept for the SPOs in the forthcoming recruitment of constables and PHQ is planning more welfare measures in the future as well. He said we will have to make our SPOs aware of the provision and prepare them for the tests.

The DGP later presented cash rewards to four trainees for performing exceptionally well in training.

Earlier, the Principal CTC, Lathpora, Tanveer Jeelani in his welcome address gave a detailed resume of the training activities conducted during this specialized training course.