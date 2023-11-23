JAMMU, NOVEMBER 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today directed strict compliance with the curtailment schedule and uninterrupted power in 100% smart metered areas.

LG was chairing a review meeting on the overall power supply situation in Jammu Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor asked the Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, H. Rajesh Prasad for strict compliance with curtailment plans, uninterrupted and quality power in 100% smart metered feeders, and timely replacement of damaged transformers to avoid any inconvenience to the people. He said the team on the ground must closely monitor the situation and take proactive actions to meet the peak electricity demand.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary Finance Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and other senior officials.

Detailed discussions took place on various aspects to meet the high electricity demand in both Kashmir and Jammu Division.

Lt Governor also took appraisal of the status of the installation of smart meters, manpower, and power infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri Wednesday said that power supply in the region will be improved within a week.

Bidhuri said that it is undeniable that the power supply in the valley has seen a huge decline this year but it will be improved within a week. “This year we encountered two issues which include the early onset of the severe winter season and less rainfall in the current year besides an issue with power capacity generation at the local level. But the Lieutenant Governor has taken up the issue and hopefully, the supply will be improved within a week,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir VK Bidhuri said.

He said it is a reality that the power curtailment schedule fixed for metered and non-metered areas is not being followed strictly because the demand from flat-rate pockets has increased. He said Lieutenant Governor J&K has set a committee in this regard to take a call on further power purchases from outside. “There will be an improvement in the power supply when I talk to the media next week,” he said.