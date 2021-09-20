Strict lockdown soon in areas violating COVID SoPs: DC Srinagar

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad Monday said strict lockdown will be imposed in the next few days in Srinagar areas which continue to violate Covid SoPs.

“Some areas are continuously violating Covid SoPs. We can’t hold the entire district hostage for violation being done by a few areas. We are planning to impose a strict lockdown in the areas that violate Covid SoPs,” DC Srinagar said.

The DC Srinagar along with SSP Srinagar conducted surprise checks in Srinagar areas and found many malls, business establishments and a few shops violating Covid SoPs.

“Today, during our surprise check, we found many shops and business establishments violating the Covid SoPs. We have sealed these shops,” the DC Srinagar said.

SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary said that during the surprise inspection, many shops were found involved in violating the Covid SoPs. “If people won’t follow Sops, we will be forced to take strict action,” he said.

To mention, there are at least 27 active containment zones in Srinagar from where cases are being reported as the district accounts for half or even more of daily caseload in the entire J&K.