Strengthen mobile services in J&K, other states: Scindia

New Delhi, Aug 28: Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, today chaired a high-level review meeting on the restoration of mobile connectivity in flood-affected regions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Secretary (Telecom) Dr. Neeraj Mittal, senior officials from the Ministry of Communications, BSNL, and other telecom operators were present.

Minister Scindia directed urgent, war-footing action to restore services in all the affected areas, particularly in the Doda and Udhampur districts of Jammu, which remain the most severely impacted. Progressive restrictions in inter-district and valley connectivity are also being closely monitored to ensure services return to normal at the earliest.

The Minister was briefed that most fibre cuts have already been restored, with teams on the ground quickly rectifying the damaged fibre, creating loops and bringing services back online. Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) was implemented in affected areas by DoT, allowing consumers to latch onto other networks where their primary network was disrupted.

Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that every possible step must be taken to enable citizens to keep connected with their families and essential services. He expressed confidence that with swift action by telecom teams and coordinated support from state authorities, full restoration of services will be achieved soon.